Delaware State Police Sex Offender Aprehension and Registration Unit, or S.O.A.R., is looking all over the state for wanted known sex offenders.
The offenders in question have either not registered at all as a sex offender, or they have failed to reregister.
Dover men Julius Brown, Jimmy R. Barlow, Hershall L. Russell, and Paul Sommers are all being searched for by police.
Thomas Street (Lewes), Carlos Salinas Jr. (Georgetown), and Juan Saucedo (Camden) are all also on police's wanted list.
Police ask that anyone with information on the sex offenders whereabouts to report to them immediately.