Delaware State Police Sex Offender Aprehension and Registration Unit, or S.O.A.R., is looking all over the state for wanted known sex offenders.

The offenders in question have either not registered at all as a sex offender, or they have failed to reregister.

Dover men Julius Brown, Jimmy R. Barlow, Hershall L. Russell, and Paul Sommers are all being searched for by police.

Thomas Street (Lewes), Carlos Salinas Jr. (Georgetown), and Juan Saucedo (Camden) are all also on police's wanted list.

Police ask that anyone with information on the sex offenders whereabouts to report to them immediately.

Rachel joined the WDEL News team after recently graduating from Penn State with degrees in broadcast journalism and criminology. 

  Rachel has a passion for storytelling, photography and videography, and an endless curiosity that has led her to various states and countries over the last few years.  She’s also looking for suggestions on Delaware’s best iced coffee.

  Rachel is a native of Delaware County, PA.