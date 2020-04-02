The Delaware State Police say they plan to enforce Governor Carney's state of emergency reducing the reasons out-of-state drivers can be in Delaware due to COVID-19.
Citing Carney's seventh modification to the state of emergency that requires out-of-state travelers returning to Delaware to immediately self-quarantine for 14-days before doing anything else, the police say they can stop any vehicle driving in the state simply if it is displaying an out-of-state tag. That rule does not apply to traffic on I-95, I-295, or I-495.
A stop based solely on the out-of-state tag is limited to asking questions related to the driver's recent travel.
In their statement, State Police said their goal isn't to suddenly hand out a slew of tickets.
"The intent of this order and the purpose of the stop is to achieve voluntary compliance. These stops are intended to serve the public welfare."
Contained thie modification there are limited exceptions that allow for out-of-state persons and vehicles to enter Delaware without being required to self-quarantine, including:
- Motorists may pass through Delaware en-route to other states.
- Motorists may leave their home state (PA, NJ, MD, etc.) to work for a Delaware designated essential business, to care for a family member in Delaware, or for healthcare reasons (pharmacy, going to vet, visiting PCP) in Delaware.
- Out-of-state employees who work for an essential business in Delaware but who could otherwise do their work from home should remain home.
- The Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware law enforcement agencies are empowered to respond, inspect and react accordingly. Out-of-state visitors who fail to self-quarantine could face criminal charges.
According to the Delaware Attorney General's office, violating the Stay at Home order can lead to a maximum $500 fine and 6-month imprisonment for each violation.