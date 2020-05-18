Delaware State Police said there is a scam in the New Castle-area involving people, who are impersonating the World Health Organization (WHO)
Police said emails, appearing to come from the WHO or United Nations, have been sent requesting money or information from non-profit organizations, businesses, or individuals, with a promise of funds or benefits in return.
State police remind people they should never send personal information or money to groups claiming to award lottery winnings, funds, grants, or other prizes.
Anyone with any doubts about an email or letter should verify its authenticity before taking any action.
Learn more about the coronavirus scam at their website.