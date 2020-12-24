Thanks to Operation Save Christmas and some help from the Delaware State Police, Santa managed to make the holiday season very special for two Dover youngsters.
According to Delaware State Police, troopers Kevin Schrader and Courtney Aquino met the 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy during a service call recently, and learned the kids had never experienced Christmas "the way many children are fortunate to," and that a pandemic was only going to make their situation more difficult.
The pair launched Operation Save Christmas and, despite the difficulties the year has created, the community support was overwhelming and the troopers were able to hook up with Santa (and trooper Roy Bryant) to deliver toys, books, bicycles, two bed sets, and non-perishable food items.