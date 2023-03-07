Delaware State University said it is receiving a 2-year, $300,000 grant from the National Organization of Sisters of Color Ending Sexual Assault for a response and prevention program concerning sexual assaults on campus.
The issue became publicized earlier this year when Delaware State students held a protest, and met with officials including school President Dr. Tony Allen, following a pair of reported sexual assaults in January over a four day span.
The issue was again addressed in February during Joint Finance Committee hearings between state lawmakers and Dr. Allen.
"The funding will be primarily used for DSU to support those students victimized by violence and sexual assault; to promote prevention, education, awareness, provide outreach, student experiential learning/research and to provide services to the community," said Dr. Gwen Scott-Jones, Chair of the Safe Space Coalition and Dean of the University’s Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences (WCHBS) in a prepared release.
A Safe Space Project will be based at University’s Hope House located on North State Street at DSU's Downtown Dover location.
According to the University, Dr. Eleanor Kiesel, Associate Dean of the WCHBS, is the principal investigator who successfully wrote the grant proposal, with the assistance of Kim Graham, the Director of the WCHBS’ Trauma Academy.