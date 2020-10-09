The League of Women Voters of New Castle County hosted a debate between Delaware state Senate candidates running for seats in the region.
The debate, held October 1, 2020, simultaneously featured four candidates running for two seats, including Democrat Sarah McBride and Republican Steven Washington looking to take Senate district 1, being vacated by Democrat Harris McDowell. Also participating were District 5 candidates, incumbent Republican Cathy Cloutier and challenger Democrat Kyle Evans Gay.
Invited but unable to participate in the debate were incumbent Democrat Jack Walsh for Senate District 9 and Republican Senate District 13 candidate Alexander Homich. As LWV debates follow Federal Election Commission and Internal Revenue Service guidelines, the opponents opposite Walsh and Homich on the general election ticket, Republican Todd Ruckle and Democrat Marie Pinkey respectively, could not participate despite their willingness to do so.
Top Issues
The candidates were asked to identify what they believe to be the top issues facing their district's constituents. Washington and McBride both named education and the economy, with McBride taking more of a focus on how COVID-19 is affecting every level of the community, while Washington approached the issue as more of an indictment on curriculum.
"In our community, there's been a lot of lack, due to lack of finances--and this is happening due to the fact that our education system needs to be transformed," Washington said. "We, right now, operate under the education system which is Common Core. It was designed by Bill Gates. So Bill Gates said that the education system, or the Common Core theory, was a failure. However, we still use it. I believe that we must--the families, the parents, and the teachers--need to design a curriculum that speaks to the interests of the child."
"Right now we're in the midst of a global pandemic and the worst economy since the Great Depression," McBride said. "Even before COVID, but particularly now, I hear about the need for affordable health care and prescription drugs; I hear about the need for good paying jobs that offer real benefits like paid family and medical leave; because as we've seen with COVID, no one should have to lose their income in the face of illness. I know that to build the economy of the future and to make sure that we lift all of our residents up we need a quality public education system that serves every student, no matter their zip code; that requires us to more fully invest in higher needs schools; make sure that we're supporting wraparound services so that we can care and support for the whole student; it means making sure that we invest in early childhood education and pass universal pre-K so that every student gets a fair shot when they enter kindergarten."
Washington also mentioned the importance of addressing the dangers of COVID-19, but said he thinks special restrictions and rules will help keep schools safe, and thinks it will be, "Something, I think, we'll be fine [doing] that."
Evans Gay and Cloutier had similar response. Education and school improvements remained their top priorities, with the impacts of COVID-19 on those institutions being a prominent issue.
"Relief and recovery has to be number one on the minds of every legislator, and especially relief and recovery on behalf of those many residents of our districts who can't vote--our kids, who are actually dealing with some of the craziest times and the biggest challenges as they strive to get an education and continue to live a normal life," Evans Gay said. "And so we need to make sure that we are investing in our education system so that it is safe, and so that children can continue to get the quality education that they deserve."
"The biggest issue right now is the COVID," Cloutier said. "COVID is coming back. How are we going to handle that? And it is about the schools and the teachers, also businesses opening, protecting our most vulnerable citizens and protecting access to health care, and equality for all."
How did the state handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic response?
Across the board, all candidates responded that, while things could have probably been better, there was no tried-and-true method for dealing with an unprecedented global viral threat, and the state did pretty good, though some felt the state could've been more inclusive in how decisions were made.
"There was no playbook to follow in regards to COVID-19. So given that, I think our governor did the best possible job he could," Cloutier said. "I would have appreciated if there were more decisive guidance and support that flowed in to our struggling businesses...I think it has been inspiring to see our community leaders rally, to find solutions, to begin reopening schools, businesses, art venues, and more."
"We have had an imperfect response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Evans Gay said. "But I think that we have done an excellent job in continuing to message how critically important our safety is. And so if we continue to work on, first of all, keeping folks safe, and making sure that we are empowering our business owners to create environments where they continue to be creative and innovative, and grow their businesses even in this time of struggle, I think [recovery] is possible. I've been incredibly impressed by the ingenuity, especially in our district, which has so many wonderful small businesses that make up the character of our community."
"First off, I think Governor [John] Carney has provided a data- and science-driven approach to handling the COVID-19 crisis," McBride said. "Obviously, there's always the possibility to 'Monday morning quarterback' this unprecedented crisis. But I think, given the lack of leadership we saw nationally, Governor Carney stepped up and provided strong leadership. What's clear is that we can't have a strong economy if we don't take care of public health first. And so I believe that we need to continue to take data-driven and science-driven measures to protect our public health."
"I'm a firm believer that the community hasn't been included in the decision-making processes that affect their lives until after the decision has been made," Washington said. "So I firmly believe that if the community was included in that process, you will get less fighting amongst how people feel. I think that we should follow the mandates--Yes, we should--because those mandates were put in place. And that's okay. But we must be mindful that people need to get back to work. Should we have kids go back into the school? That depends on the survey that's out. If more parents say yes, the kids will go back. But in the meantime, we have to follow the mandates, but we have to also be inclusive of the community, because the communities are the ones that put these people in office."
Minimum Wage Increase
Cloutier, Evans Gay, and McBride aid they would support an increase in minimum wage. Washington said he wouldn't support an increase to $15, only because he believed the impact on low-incoming housing residents would cause their rent to skyrocket. He believed more jobs should be made available willing to pay in the $25-an-hour range.
Child Care and Education Funding
Evans Gay said investment in universal pre-K would be paramount for establishing an early educational path for future success. She added people are leaving Delaware because of its educational system, and that the Redding Consortium is doing its job addressing some of the system's failings, but action is key, and rethinking state funding at a local level might be the most important part of the process.
Cloutier offered the state should ensure greater access to early education opportunities, and needed to make sure there was enough money to do so. She said getting access to property taxes would be important for the overall proper funding of education, but said "this will be a challenge, but we must find a way to do this."
Washington wanted to see the communities get more involved in affordable child care, and an increased number of these institutions providing a school-type setting. For funding education, Washington said there's so much money invested already, but very little return on investment, and again reiterated his position that curriculum design is the cause.
McBride believed the state should be supporting more providers of early childhood education to improve long-term education prospects. She said "building an equitable school system" is something everyone seems to agree on, but no one can seem to get the job done. She noted the legal system has forced legislators hands to fixed what it called an "inequitable" system violating Delaware constitution, and that additional funding would be necessary, and that all issues could be addressed by bringing together the "educators, administrators, parents, students, the business community," because everyone has a stake in education. She praised the Redding Consortium for taking many of these steps already.
Mental Health
All candidates wanted increased access to mental health resources and improved funding for these types of initiatives. Evans Gay and McBride said of particular need are schools, while Washington suggested physical health and increasing childhood obesity are leading to greater mental health stressors, while Cloutier said combating drug addiction should be a priority for dealing with mental health issues.
Vote By Mail
Cloutier, Evans Gay, and McBride all supported a Vote by Mail system. Washington made no indication of his preference for a Vote by Mail system, only that he supports voting as a concept and more of the Black community needed to get out to vote.
This question introduced the only real combativeness of the debate, when Evans Gay and McBride brought up the fact that the Delaware Republican Party sued to attempt to block Vote by Mail options, with McBride indicating it was the "epitome of a frivolous lawsuit," and that Delaware's Republican Party is Trump's Republican Party.
Washington responded that, "This is about voting. This is not about parties. And that's our problem. We get caught up in a party." While Cloutier said "I am not my party. I'm an independent voice. And mail-in ballots, I will be supporting."