On the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, Delaware state Senators introduced legislation Tuesday focused on amending the Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) and the Use of Force policy in Delaware to increase transparency and accountability when it comes to misconduct.

"This is the one year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a year of a lot of reflection and grappling for our whole nation, and us as Delawareans included in that, of course," said Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman. "In the wake of this day last year, we began to talk about police reform. We certainly began to talk about disparities for Black Americans and Black Delawareans, and what we could do, and the part that we could play as legislators to get us to a healthier place."

Three bills introduced Tuesday have a broad scope of focus, from tracking and making public misconduct complaints against officers who violate public trust, to creating an objective standard for Use of Force standard, and expanding Use of Force subject to review to the Delaware Department of Justice.

Lockman's focus with Senate Bill 149 was on giving greater access to the public, and the media, who might be interested in monitoring officers disciplinary records, something the state of Delaware has never offered before.

"The bill that I'm introducing today does have a little bit of a quite broader scope. In addition to being amended to add transparency, and access for defense counsel, there is of course also and an element that would provide public access to records of misconduct as well," she said. "Shining a light into records that have heretofore been completely inaccessible...Delaware is in a minority of states that bar public access to these records--and we are the only state in the country with a specific confidentiality clause. And that's what we hope to change--what I hope to change--with this bill."

In a release detailing the bills, officials said:

Currently, police misconduct records are only available to a civil plaintiff alleging an officer caused injury through a breach of their official duty. Criminal defense attorneys cannot access them to show an officer has engaged in a pattern of misconduct and the public cannot inspect them to determine whether a law enforcement agency is holding its officers to a high standard of conduct.

Dover Police officer acquitted of assault off the police force The City of Dover has negotiated a settlement to part ways with a police officer acquitted i…

Article continues below advertisement

They pointed to Dover Police Cpl. Thomas Webster, who avoided scrutiny for much longer than perhaps he should have, with 30 use-of-force reports against him before finally being caught on camera kicking a suspect in the face, breaking his jaw.

"This bill is an important step towards increasing transparency and accountability in our law enforcement community," said Assistant Public Defender Misty Seemans. "For too long, police misconduct records have been secret. We are the great First State, but we are the last state in the country with a specific confidentiality clause in our LEOBOR."

Senate Bill 147 and Senate Bill 148, filed by Secretary of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus Sen. Marie Pinkney, respectively create an objective Use of Force standard as has been done in 43 other states, and expand the power of the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust to review Use of Force incidents that result in serious physical injury, not just death.

"Delaware is one of only three states that currently uses a subjective standard for Use of Force," Pinkney said. "One of the things that we recognize is that that does not allow for true accountability. It does not allow for really recognizing the state of mind and that entire situation that is going on when force may or may not be necessary. So I am introducing legislation today that will officially make Delaware recognize an objective, reasonable standard of Use of Force."

The murder of George Floyd "put an exclamation point on centuries of racism, discrimination, and violence," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings, and these bills may face obstacles moving forward, but it was time for Delaware to become a more equitable state and hold deserving officers accountable.

"Today is not the end of that process [for change,] but it is a huge step forward. The bills that are being announced today are the culmination of a call that many of us made on the steps of Legislative Hall nearly a year ago," Jennings said. "We knew it was going to be an uphill fight. As we say at the Department of Justice, hard things are hard. But it is a fight worth having. These bills are important, meaningful reforms that will enhance accountability and transparency."

All of the bills will next head to the Senate Judiciary Committee for deliberation.