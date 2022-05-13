Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen said the school will be escalating a complaint over a Georgia traffic stop involving one of their women's sports teams to the federal level.
In a virtual news conference on Friday, May 13, 2022, Allen announced the school intends to file a formal complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Allen said the stop of a bus carrying the school's women's lacrosse team was "constitutionally dubious."
"We believe both the stop and the search are a violation of rights," said Allen. "The rights of every passenger on that bus, and those of the driver."
Allen said he has spoken with Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman about the incident, and while cordial, Allen said the impasse is apparent.
"We believe the stop and search raises serious constitutional and civil rights issues. He [Bowman] disagrees," said Allen, who believes body cam footage released by the Sheriff's Office provides clear and compelling evidence in support of their complaint.
"Sheriff Bowman said the officers were unaware of the nature of the passengers on the bus," said Allen. "The video clearly demonstrates that the officers were aware that this was a busload of 'school girls.'"
Allen said as part of the school's investigation, they filed a Freedom of Information Act request with Liberty County.
"Consistent with Georgia law for the body camera footage of all officers involved in the incident, and the paperwork generated by the stop," said Allen. "That deadline for that request expired yesterday [Thursday]."
WDEL News has reached out to Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman for comment.
In the meantime, Allen said the school is providing resources to those who were on the bus who may need counseling, and they are reviewing traveling protocols for their sports teams.
"We have not ever been concerned about these kinds of issues," said Allen. "No student, no staff, no coach, should have to worry about inappropriate stops and searches as they are traveling."