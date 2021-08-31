A suspended state trooper was indicted by the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust (DCRPT) for issuing a number of fraudulent tickets and warnings to people, sometimes without the motorist ever knowing.
According to the Attorney General's Office on Tuesday, an investigation by the DCRPT found Cpl. Edwin R. Ramirez orchestrated a scheme where, in April 2021 alone, he issued more than 30 tickets and warnings to motorists who weren't being informed of the infractions, and occasionally were never even pulled over.
"The Delaware State Police values our relationship with the public and as demonstrated in the case, have policies in place to evaluate and investigate all incidents of misconduct," said Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Melissa Zebley in a release. "We are an organization that recognizes while fulfilling our sacred mission to protect and serve the public, we must also hold our own members accountable for any actions that jeopardize public trust."
Ramirez was suspended as part of the investigation, which began in May 2021 at the prompting of Delaware State Police leadership, to avoid further harm being done, officials said. While warnings don't carry a financial penalty, they do make it less likely for motorists to be given favorable consideration in future encounters with traffic authorities, and make the more likely to be subsequently stopped.
As part of the investigation, officials said an internal investigator executing a search warrant on Ramirez's police vehicle found a sheet of paper he kept detailing productivity statistics for other troopers in Troop 9, along wit 2019 and 2020 annual evaluations which included traffic productivity commendations.
On February 2, 2021, Ramirez received the "2020 Troop 9 Traffic Ace" award, which noted he issued 458 citations and 640 warnings in that year.
"These victims deserve an apology for getting wrapped up in this ridiculous scheme," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "This kind of ham-fisted misconduct undermines the work that good police officers do every day to earn and honor the public’s trust. The accolades that this Trooper misappropriated are not worth the felony charges he’s now facing. Traffic stops should be about road safety, not padding performance reviews, and we're grateful to DSP for doing the right thing as soon as they uncovered the criminal activity."
An investigation into the full extent of Ramirez's potential misconduct beyond April 2021 continues, officials said. He has currently been charged with the felonies first-degree tampering with public records and issuing a false certificate, and the misdemeanors falsifying business records and official misconduct. If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of nine years in prison.
Anyone who feels they may have been impacted or has questions can contact the DCRPT at publictrust@delaware.gov.