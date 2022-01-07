Delaware State Police arrested a 21-year-old Claymont man on Thursday after he had allegedly just robbed a gas station at Foulk and Silverside roads, the fourth business of the morning in Brandywine Hundred to be held up at gunpoint.
Naceir Marsh was taken into custody on Larkal Drive just after 6 a.m. on January 7, 2022.
In the wake of the previous robberies, a state trooper patrolling at Foulk and Silverside roads noticed a suspicious vehicle on Larkal Drive, and as he began to investigate the suspect appeared running towards the car.
Marsh was arrested without incident, and police said they recovered an M&P .380 Bodyguard handgun.
While the arrest was taking place, the Shell gas station on Foulk Road reported being robbed.
Marsh's alleged crime spree started around 4:15 a.m. at the 7-11 at Foulk and Grubb roads. He then allegedly hit the Exxon at Concord Pike and Naamans Road around 4:40 a.m. and the Circle K at Concord Pike and Murphy Road just before 6 a.m.
During the course of their investigation, detectives also linked Marsh to two other armed robberies on December 5, 2021, at the Circle K on Naamans Road in Claymont, and at a Getty gas station on Route 273 on December 14, 2021.
Marsh was charged with the following crimes and is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $600,000 cash bond.
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)- 6 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)- 6 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 6 counts
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)- 4 counts
- Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)- 4 counts
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of Felony (Felony)- 6 counts
- Possession of a Weapon Within 10 Years of a Prior Felony Conviction (Felony)