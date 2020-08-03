Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and closed the southbound lanes of I-95 in Claymont for five hours.
The wreck occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 south of the Harvey Road interchange.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Suburban was stopped in the right lane of southbound I-95 for an unknown reason, and the driver got out of the vehicle and stood next to it.
A U-Haul box truck also southbound in the right lane approached the stopped SUV, and despite the truck's driver attempt to avoid it, hit both the SUV and the driver.
The U-Haul then flipped over.
The driver of the Suburban, a 39-year old man from Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Castle County paramedics said two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.