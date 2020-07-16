All Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Fall 2020 sports have been suspended due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, per a unanimous vote by the Council of Presidents Thursday, the organization announced that afternoon.
According to the MEAC on July 16, 2020, "continued escalation of COVID-19 cases" in areas where student-athletes reside contributed to the decision.
"Everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others," said MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas. "The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount."
Delaware State University Director of Athletics Dr. David S. Gines didn't want the suspension of sports to discourage returning student-athletes.
"As we prepare for the Fall semester, suspended competition affords all of our 18 programs and 450 student-athletes with intensive opportunities to train, practice, and develop their crafts on-campus," Gines said. "We are also preparing for amended seasons and schedules still yet ahead."
DSU President Tony Allen said practicing and activities will remain possible during the pandemic through testing, social distancing, contact tracing, and quarantine protocols.
"Like our entire University community, our student-athletes will be tested regularly and monitored closely to ensure the safety of all our activities," Allen said.