Novel coronavirus COVID-19 spurred Delaware State University officials to announce Thursday students should not return to school from spring break until Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The university stressed there was no current or suspected cases of coronavirus associated with the school, but, as there are "obviously heightened levels of uncertainty and anxiety as this virus spreads around our nation and across the world," school officials said they were "announcing prudent measures to safeguard our students, our employees, and our community."
Students who can go home, should. All students are being asked to leave the grounds by Sunday, March 15, and those with critical housing questions and special circumstances will have more information in the next few days.
All courses will continue online. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, through at least Friday, April 3, all courses will be available on the Blackboard course management system. This applies to Early College High School classes as well.
Sports will follow league decisions. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference winter program post-seasons will continue with MEAC or NCAA directives. Spring sports are currently scheduled to continue practicing or competing consistent with their traditional schedules. Nontraditional fall sport practices and competitions are suspended until further notice.
Lab School will remain open at this time.
Employees will continue to work. Accrued sick leave must be utilized for the time being. other leave benefits will be considered if necessary. Telecommuting is under exploration.
Members of the DSU community are urged not to travel, be it domestically or internationally, until at least April 5.
All large gatherings and events canceled until April 5.