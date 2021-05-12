Delaware State University is canceling nearly three quarters of a million dollars in student debt as a response to financial hardships placed on students during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The university announced Wednesday it was canceling $730,655 in debt for recently graduated students, with the average eligible student qualifying for $3,276 in relief.
“Too many graduates across the country will leave their schools burdened by debt, making it difficult for them to rent an apartment, cover moving costs, or otherwise prepare for their new careers or graduate school," said Antonio Boyle, Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management. "While we know our efforts won’t help with all of their obligations, we all felt it was essential to do our part."
The debt cancellation was made possible through a federal grant as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The school hasn't raised tuition in over six years, and every incoming student receives an iPad or MacBook.
"Our students don’t just come here for a quality college experience," said University President Dr. Tony Allen. "Most are trying to change the economic trajectory of their lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. Our responsibility is to do everything we can to put them on the path.”