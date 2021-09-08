The president of Delaware State University Dr. Tony Allen has been tapped by President Joe Biden to lead the Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
The HBCU Initiative has been in existence for decades. But what makes this more compelling, Allen said, is President Joe Biden's $4 billion investment in HBCUs through the American Rescue Plan.
"And I know he has designs on doing much more particularly as it relates to research...and building capacity for infrastructure is desperately needed on many of our campuses," said Allen.
Since taking over at DSU in January of 2020, Allen is credited with raising more than $40 million during the pandemic, devising a COVID-19 strategy that garnered national attention, and shattering enrollment records. DSU was also the first historically black university to cancel more than $730,000 in student debt, using federal funds. Allen said that success isn't exclusive to DSU.
"HBCUs are experiencing a real renaissance," he said. "So lots of institutions across the country are doing very well, we're seeing record enrollment; we're seeing much more funding allocation--both from the federal government and the private sector," he said. "These investments are important because they really recognize that the return on investments on HBCUs is high. We are only 3% of all colleges and universities in the country, but we're still producing nearly 20% of all Black graduates. So I'm very, very pleased we're getting the attention, I believe, we deserve."
The challenge, going forward, for Allen will be to keep that momentum going, now on a national level, by building sustainable equity around funding for HBCUs with a focus on research and infrastructure.
"Many of our organizations are doing much more with less on the research front, and we believe that stronger investment is going to be very important going forward, and the infrastructure, our organizations are very, very historic, and they come with a lot of historic buildings, and we want to have contemporary places--both living and learning spaces--that represent the quality of our institutions, and feel that we need some real-world investment."
Allen also looks forward to passage of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, cosponsored by Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons, which is specifically related to Allen's infrastructure goals for HBCU campuses nationwide.
"We believe if that gets over the finish line, that's going to be an enormous boost in a lot of ways as it relates to our ability to produce for students, but also to make sure that we have the kinds of facilities that our faculty and staff deserve, and our students also deserve, and we'll make them better prepared as they enter the workforce."
As the first appointee to the advisory board, Allen will be looking to refresh the board over the next few months. He's has previously served as chief executive officer of President Biden's inaugural ceremonies and was a speechwriter for the former senator.