Delaware State University has received the single largest donation in the school's history--$20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
The donation was made as part of more than $4.2 billion in contributions since July, all made using a "data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital," Scott wrote in a Medium post.
DSU was one of 15 total Historically Black Colleges and Universities which received funding in Scott's most recent round of donations.
“Ms. Scott’s gift is not only a reflection of her enormous generosity, but also a clear commitment to a more equitable and just society – one that wholly recognizes that in our country’s history we have sometimes stumbled, but focuses nonetheless on the American tradition of cooperative uplift," said Delaware State University President Tony Allen. "The award is a force multiplier for some of the nation’s most important institutions and the great many students they have propelled forward to change the world.”
Locally, the YMCA of Delaware also received a donation they called a "historic" and "transformative" $10 million.
"We are so grateful for this historic gift which will go a long way in helping us to recover from the losses sustained by the pandemic, and it will allow us to continue to deliver our mission during our community’s greatest time of need," said Deborah Bagatta- Bowles, President and CEO of the YMCA of Delaware. "We will have an opportunity to expand our Covid-19 response efforts including hunger relief, emergency childcare for essential workers, remote learning support centers as well as strengthen our work in fighting racism and inequities in our communities."
At DSU, the gift will be used "for specific strategic investments to grow the University, extend its intellectual capital to help solve some of the global community’s most pressing problems, and enhance sustainability for generations to come," Allen indicated.
Some of those projects included:
- The recently developed Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights, an institute designed to build the capacity toward an inclusive economy.
- The ongoing acquisition of Wesley College and the creation of an integrated College of Health and Behavioral Sciences focused on preparing the next generation of health care professionals and practitioners;
- A healthy investment into the University’s endowment which will open up additional scholarship opportunities for students while simultaneously increasing the institution’s financial resiliency in the face of future challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is a truly transformational gift that will provide the resources to enable our fine University to continue to grow, flourish and meet its very important mission of providing the highest quality education to the most diverse student body in the nation who will become our future leaders," said Board of Trustees Chairwoman Dr. Devona Williams. "We are both honored and humbled to receive it."
The contribution brings Delaware State University's total fundraising to $32 million for 2020, even amid challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A novelist and the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott's personal wealth is an estimated 60 billion. She's listed by Forbes as one of the world's "most powerful women."