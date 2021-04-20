Delaware State University is hosting in-person commencement ceremonies this year after last year's were canceled due to coronavirus.
The school will hold six separate ceremonies on May 7 and 8 for students graduating this year, and those who graduated in 2020, but didn't get a ceremony.
The plans had to be approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health.
Former university president Harry Williams will return to be the commencement speaker at the Saturday 4 p.m. ceremony.
All graduates will get two tickets for guests, who must provide proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination. They'll also be subject to temperature checks and must wear masks.
All ceremonies will also be live-streamed, and the school is promising a few "surprise guests."
The commencement schedule is as follows:
- 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 – The School of Graduate, Adult and Extended Studies (Master’s and Doctorate) at the Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard
- 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Agriculture, Science and Technology at the Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard.
- 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Humanities, Education and Social Science at Alumni Stadium
- 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Business at Alumni Stadium.
- 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard
- 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The spring 2020 graduates at Alumni Stadium.
WDEL's Amy Cherry contributed to this report