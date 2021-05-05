Prospective students of Delaware State University will need to make sure they're vaccinated before attending this fall, the school announced Wednesday.
According to university officials, all students and employees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before returning to campus in August 2021. Only those will approved "legitimate, documented" medical or religious exemptions will be permitted to attend without meeting the condition. Anyone claiming exemption will need to present the university with supporting documentation.
"Our testing program in collaboration with Testing for America allowed us to bring back about 70% of our residential population last year for mostly hybrid courses," said DSU President Tony Allen. "The vaccination requirement permits us to open up more space at both the University’s main campus and as well as the soon-to-be-acquired Wesley College campus, and to return to our normal methods of course delivery."
The university has thus far reported only a .5% positivity rate during its testing process, and wants to continue keeping numbers low. Their vaccination requirement follows guidelines established by the American College Health Association, which established that the safest way for students to return to institutions of higher learning is by requiring all on-campus individuals to be vaccinated for the coming semester.
"Despite the myths and misinformation surrounding the issue of COVID vaccinations, all of the existing vaccines are safe and effective," Dr. Joan Coker of Testing for America said. "I encourage everyone to collaborate on keeping the University community safe by getting vaccinated before returning this fall."