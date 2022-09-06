Delaware State University (DSU) officials held an online forum on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, to update the campus community about a shooting Saturday morning, and to address campus security concerns.
Two students were hit by gunfire during an incident at the basketball courts behind the MLK Student Center.
DSU President Dr. Tony Allen said the students are recovering, and he was disgusted by what occurred.
"Recognizing that these were out of campus violators that got onto our campus and caused significant concern for us," said Allen. "It certainly doesn't sit well with any of us at the University and I can tell you that we are working very, very, thoughtfully, and candidly, to bring those folks to justice."
DSU Police Chief Bobbie Cummings, said they currently have no suspects, and the motive for the shooting is unclear. He's asking students to step up with information.
"We need our campus environment, and our campus students, if you know something, please say something which will help us bring this to a resolution as fast as possible," said Cummings. "We need individuals, who were there, to give us some information so that we can really isolate what we have here."
Allen says the University is reviewing current security protocols and looking at other avenues to ensure the safety of the student population on campus.