Delaware State University and Wesley College are both planning to play fall athletics as separate teams, despite the beginning of a merger process that was announced Monday.
Delaware State University President Tony Allen said that any decision on how the two schools would be pooled together athletically won't come until at least the 2021-22 season.
"No changes will be made in this academic year. We're going through ongoing discussions with Wesley College...We see opportunities and challenges that we need to go thru that may bode well for both institutions but we have not made any decisions."
Wesley President Bob Clark said the Athletic Department has been operating as if their campus will be as normal as COVID-19 will let it be this fall.
"All our fall sports have full schedules, it's easier to scale down than scale up."
Wesley Football already has one confirmed opening on their schedule as NJAC-rival TCNJ announced last month it will not play this fall.
It's unclear whether non-conference games against New England schools Franklin Pierce (New Hampshire) or Endicott (Massachusetts) will go forward.
Neither the New Jersey Athletic Conference (Wesley) or Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (Delaware State) have announced firm plans for fall sports.
Several college football programs have chosen to either cancel their seasons, or go to a conference games-only model.
Both Delaware State and Wesley said they plan to have strict COVID-19 testing procedures in place for their athletes and staff as they look to compete this fall.