Delaware is one of 40 states who have reached a nearly $392-million settlement with Google over how the company tracked users' locations.
State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history.
The investigation by the states, which officials said was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story, found that Google continued to track people's location data even after they opted out of such tracking.
Delaware is expected to receive more than $4.3 million from the settlement.
“Today’s settlement demonstrates my office’s ongoing commitment to protecting the personal data of Delaware’s citizens from Big Tech and ensuring Delawareans are able to make informed decisions regarding their highly sensitive information,” stated Delaware Attorney Kathy General Jennings.
The settlement puts new restrictions on Google and requires it to be more transparent with consumers about its practices.