Delaware high school students are invited to participate in the Poetry Out Loud contest.
There will be contests at local schools, libraries and non-profits between now and January with the opportunity for students to advance to the statewide competition in March at the Smyrna Opera House. State champions will compete for $50,000 in awards at the national finals in Washington, D.C. in May of 2023.
Organizers say the program helps students master public speaking skills and build self-confidence, while also learning more about both classic and contemporary poetry.
"There is no better way for students to discover the power of classic poetry and develop vital presentation and oratory skills than participating in Poetry Out Loud. Given the local recognition for participants and the state and national scholarships offered Poetry Out Loud is an extremely rewarding opportunity for our students, teachers and schools," say Delaware's Poet Laureates Al and Nnamdi Chukwuocha.
The program is sponsored by The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation in partnership with Delaware Division of the Arts.
“We are proud to partner with the Poetry Foundation and the Delaware Division of the Arts to make Poetry Out Loud available to students in Delaware,” said Amy Stolls, National Endowment for the Arts director of Literary Arts. “It is inspiring to see students thrive though this program as they develop a deeper understanding of poetry while building self-confidence.”
More information is available at PoetryOutLoud.org, including guidelines for conducting the competition in-person or virtually.