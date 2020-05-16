Delaware has seen its biggest increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths all month.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Saturday that the state suffered 15 more fatalities over the last day – bringing the state’s total to 286.
More than 80% of the state’s fatalities have had underlying health conditions, and more than 65% were patients in long-term care facilities.
The number of active cases of the virus in Delaware has only increased slightly to 3894, in part because of an increase of 157 in the number of recovered patients. Recoveries now stands at 3367.
However, the number of active cases remains at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.
In all, Delaware has recorded 7547 cases - an increase of 174 from the prior day. Sussex County has the most cases at 3658 (+93 from the previous day). New Castle County has 2667 cases (+48). Kent County has 1176 (+30).
The number of hospitalizations wasn't reported by DPH.
The number of people who have tested negative for the virus rose by 1306 to 32,211.