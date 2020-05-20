Although summer camps in Delaware are still not able to reopen from coronavirus restrictions, that hasn't stopped some camp organizers for getting ready for when the campers do come back.
Brandywine YMCA Executive Director Linda Risk said they've been training camp counselors online and they believe they'll be ready and able to reopen in mid-June.
"Camp will look a little bit different but it is going to be the same memorable, fun, magical experience for kids," said Risk. "We know kids and families need this more than ever."
Risk said any changes to formats and programming will be explained to parents and guardians.
"You might be in a group of ten kids or less. Groups won't be intermingling like they have before, you really stay with that cohort."
Risk said since they've been operating day care services for essential workers, the Y is well prepared to provide a clean and sanitized environment.