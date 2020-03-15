All jury trials in Delaware Superior Court have been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Civil and criminal trials will be postponed until April 16, 2020.
"So anyone summoned for jury duty during this period is excused and should not report. The Grand Jury and other proceedings that involve smaller groups of people will continue to go forward," a courts spokesman said in a written statement, issued Sunday.
The Chief Justice of Delaware's Supreme Court has also declared a 30-day judicial emergency, starting Monday.
Chief Justice Collin Seitz' declaration means courts will have more flexibility in scheduling trials and hearings in civil and criminal cases, the number of people allowed in court buildings will be limited and speedy trial time guidelines will be paused.
State courts will stay open to handle emergencies and other urgent matters, especially those related to criminal proceedings.
Seitz said he signed the order after President Trump and Governor Carney declared states of emergency, and after the courts considered the matter.
The declaration will be reviewed every 30 days, or sooner if necessary, to determine whether or not to continue it.