President Joseph Biden has nominated Delaware Supreme Court Associate Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
Montgomery-Reeves has been an Associate Justice in Delaware since January, 2020, becoming the first black woman to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, just one day before Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman on the United States Supreme Court.
In an interview with WDEL in February, 2022, on the topic of diversity on the Delaware courts, Montgomery-Reeves said a path to diversity in the legal profession starts early with education.
"It is about exposing young people early to all of the different things they can do," said Montgomery-Reeves.
Her nomination requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
The 3rd Circuit covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the Virgin Islands.