In an expected move, Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has submitted her resignation to Governor John Carney.
Montgomery-Reeves was confirmed on December 12, 2022, by the United States Senate to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
It's anticipated that President Biden will sign her commission to the court in early February.
Montgomery-Reeves was the first African-American on the Delaware Court of Chancery beginning in 2015, and the first on the Delaware Supreme Court starting in 2019.
"It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve the people of Delaware for the past seven years," Justice Montgomery-Reeves wrote in her letter to the Governor.
"I also am incredibly fortunate to have spent this time working with dedicated judicial officers and staff who are committed to the rule of law and to treating all who come before them with dignity and respect. I have learned so much from them, and their service to Delaware has inspired me. I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Delaware on the federal court."
Most recently, Montgomery-Reeves worked on the Delaware Judiciary's strategic plan for improving diversity on the state's bench and bar.