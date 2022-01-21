Delaware State Park visitors looking to get a Surf Fishing Permit or Annual Park Pass will have just a few more weeks to wait.
DNREC announced they will begin sales of their surf fishing permits on February 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. for both online and in-person customers.
In 2021, the 17,000 permits sold out on March 3, while in 2020, they lasted until June 9.
DNREC has a cap on annual surf passes to avoid overcrowding of the available 7 miles of beaches between Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island State Parks.
Annual Park passes will be made available on February 15, although the fee season for Delaware's parks doesn't kick in until March 1.
Surf Fishing permits cost $90 for in-state residents, with $180 for out-of-state vehicles. According to DNREC, 77% of surf-fishing permits were held by Delaware residents.
There will also be an off-peak option for the surf fishing permits, which entitles holders to use them anytime from February 1 to May 29, and again after September 6. Between those periods, they can only be used on weekdays, with the exception of Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day.
Both the Peak and Off-Peak surf fishing permits offer free admission to all the other State Parks.
Annual Park passes cost $35, with the charge doubling for out-of-state residents.
DNREC will post the link to the sale of the passes on their website by February 1.