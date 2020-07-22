The Delaware State Education Association (DSEA) is calling for a virtual start to the school year amid safety concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers union's calls come after they said educators were left "confused" and with more questions and heightened concerns regarding their safety following the governor's weekly coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

While a formal decision isn't expected until August, Tuesday, Governor John Carney signaled schools would likely reopen under the "yellow" scenario, which means community spread of COVID-19 is moderate. The scenario calls for a hybrid mix of virtual and in-person instruction.

The governor stated he'd like the focus on in-person instruction to be on elementary education, as those kids are still learning to read, and that skill set affects their future success.

DSEA said a recent survey of its membership revealed that nearly 90 percent of educators said they feel its important schools remain closed to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The survey also showed that more than 85 percent of educators have concerns about their personal health, and nearly 89 percent have concerns about their family's health. Ninety-three percent of those surveyed said they have concerned for their students' health and their families.

DSEA has more than 12,500 members, though it's unclear how many took the survey.

"Our members have made clear that the only way to protect the health and safety of students, educators, and the communities they serve is to begin the school year in a remote learning environment," said DSEA President Stephanie Ingram in a written statement.

The DSEA is asking that at least the first six weeks of instruction be virtual, calling it the "safest available option" for everyone involved.

"Protecting the safety of Delaware educators, students, and families requires this action. We believe it will allow time to further evaluate the trauma caused by the virus, its impact on our student’s and educators’ mental health, the impact of the virus on the physical health of children of all ages. It will also allow time to develop health plans for students and educators who are at a higher risk of infection and plans to meet the educational needs of students on a district-by-district basis," said Ingram.

In a joint-statement, House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf and House Majority Leader Val Longhurst agreed with DSEA, calling remote learning to start the school year "the safest option."

"While we all would like to seek a return to 'normal; as quickly as possible – parents loading their children onto buses and sending them to school, then heading to work – that has to take a backseat to what the health experts, educational leaders, and our own observations tell us," the said. "We need to listen to our frontline educators and take their concerns seriously. We agree with DSEA that until we have a better handle on this virus and a more comprehensive mitigation plan in place, we must prioritize the health and safety of our teachers and students above all else. Beginning the school year using remote learning is the safest option available to us in the current climate. As a state, we must work with our school districts and teachers to make sure they have the resources they need to successfully begin the school year," they said.

In response to DSEA's calls, Jonathan Starkey, a spokesman for the governor, said the governor will not recommend returning to school--even in a hybrid model--if it's not safe for children, educators and staff. That decision will be based on science, evidence, and conditions on-the-ground.

"It's still too early to make an informed decision about schools based on the data we have available today," said Starkey. "Districts should continue to plan for all three scenarios."

Starkey also repeated claims the governor made Tuesday at his coronavirus news conference.

"We need children in school learning, particularly our youngest learners. There is no substitute for in-person instruction. But safety remains the top priority, and we'll be working over the coming weeks to help districts and teachers get to a place of comfort and confidence."

State-issued guidance for reopening schools was unveiled last week.