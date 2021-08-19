Lakima Mciver had been working in customer service.
"I wanted to make a change."
A change in her own life and a change in the lives of others.
She took that leap and is taking part in Delaware Technical Community College's expanded workforce training program that's being provided free-of-charge due to a $400,000 grant from Barclays US Consumer Bank.
Mciver is now studying to be a certified nursing assistant.
"With this COVID, a lot of people are scared and just don't know what to do, how to make a change, so I want to know healthcare, what I can do to make a change in this situation," she said.
She never really imaged studying nursing, but others in her life saw that path for her.
"My father used to tell me 'why don't you do nursing?' I was like 'no it's just to me, I'm analytical.' And this happened--COVID happened--and there's just so many people who don't know what to do and who are so scared," she said.
Wearing her long blue gown Mciver joined a handful of her fellow students, all who are part of the first cohorts being supported by Barclay's latest contribution, for a check presentation Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Delaware Tech president Dr. Mark Brainard highlighted Mciver's inspirational statements during her interview ahead of her acceptance into the program.
"Lakima said: 'people need to contribute to the welfare of their community, and by becoming a certified nursing assistant, I will be doing something worthwhile during a time when health care providers are very much needed.' That pretty much sums up what we all believe--especially over the last 18 months--because healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of an international health crisis that really told us and showed us just how much our hometown heroes are really...people like you, and they're really leading us out of this crisis," said Brainard.
Barclays' recent donation represents a long-standing partnership between Delaware Tech and the bank that aims to break down barriers and connect Delawareans with good-paying jobs.
"This donation will expand workforce training program in really high-demand sectors like healthcare, education, technology, and construction," Denny Nealon CEO, Barclays U.S. Consumer Bank, stressed. "And really importantly, it's going to support ethnically diverse and under-served students across Delaware with access and training at no cost...building an inclusive and strong economy is good for all of us, important to Delaware, and we care about Delaware an awful lot."
"They will complete their programs, become employed in high-demand jobs and be able to create meaningful opportunities for themselves and better lives for their families, which is what this is all about," said Brainard.
Over the last three years, Barclays has provided funding for nearly 100 students to participate in workforce training programs in dialysis, Brainard said.
"These students have come from targeted economically distressed communities in New Castle County, and they've earned valuable, high-demand credentials that will lead to meaningful work," said Brainard. "These types of programs are especially critical to the economic growth of our state, and they benefit communities that need workforce development resources such as the Riverside neighborhood, right here, in Wilmington."
It's all part of Barclays' mission to help 250,000 people connect to work by the end of 2022.
"These workforce training programs aren't just educational programs; they actually transform lives, and they provide valuable skills that help people overcome barriers to succeeding at work. This helps create a vibrant, inclusive workforce, where people and communities can thrive," said Nealon.
McIver called entering this program the "first step" of many steps she's taking in the right direction.
"To help people and give back to my community...this is like a family. I really don't have a lot of family in the state of Delaware, and with my instructor, we call our little team a family, and we're angels, just giving back to people," she said.