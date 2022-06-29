On Wednesday, Delaware Technical community College debuted its brand new Veterans Resource Center at their Orlando J. George Jr. campus in Wilmington.
The center will serve as a lounge for veteran students, and as a meeting space for the Veterans Inspiring Progress student organization. DelTech President Dr. Mark Brainard said the idea grew out of a "significant commitment" made to the school's student veterans and their families.
"We did a number of things. We established special scholarships. We have Veterans Affairs coordinators. We established student veteran organizations. And we also did things like offering priority of services for veterans who are coming to Delaware Tech, for course registration and placement in our programs," Brainard told WDEL's peter MacArthur on Del-AWARE. "But we also found that student veterans appreciate having a special space on campus to meet, do their studies, interface with each other."
The center is the second to be funded by the Navient Community Fund, as a previous iteration was established at DelTech's Charles L. Terry Campus in Dover in 2016. Brainard said they were tired of hearing about organizations underserving veterans, especially some institutions of higher learning, which seemed to be taking advantage of them as a group, he said.
"It's been a concerted effort by our administration, our faculty, our board, that we really focus on veterans and their families, we make sure that they are a priority. Our student veteran organization is called Veterans Inspiring Progress. In other words, we treat every veteran like a VIP here," Brainard said. "We really want to make sure that when they walk through our front doors, they are embraced by other veterans, by faculty and administrators who not only support them, but are many of them also veterans. So we're just trying to create that community that conveys to them and their families that they're supported, and we'll do everything we can to make sure that they succeed in achieving their goals."
Making sure those services are provided for veterans at Delaware institutions, especially those provided from Delaware Tech, creates a winning environment for everybody, he said.
"It makes total sense to connect them with something that's a natural continuation as they transition into civilian life," he said. "It's a win for the college because we love having veterans as part of our community. It's a win for them because they get access to high quality programs. And it's definitely a win for our employers in Delaware because they get access to a high quality workforce and access to very disciplined, hardworking graduates when they leave Delaware Tech."