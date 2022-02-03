Delaware Technical Community College may not be sticking with their controversial vaccine requirements for all students, including fully remote learners.
"I will tell you, representative, that we're revisiting that based on feedback that we're getting from students," said Dr. Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Tech. "Because, over the last two weeks, I've received some emails."
During a budget proposal hearing before the Joint Finance Committee Thursday, February 3, 2022, Brainard received a number of questions from members of the General Assembly regarding a policy they'd recently announced which required all students--even those who were fully remote--to be fully vaccinated in order to attend classes.
Elected officials told Brainard they'd received a significant amount of feedback on the issue, and the president confirmed he'd heard much of the same. He noted the feedback was enough to make them reconsider the stance.
"[We received] some emails from students who laid out a very fact-based, professional approach to this thing, and they basically say, 'I'm entirely remote. I appreciate the fact that your campuses are open. I have zero intent on going on your campus. I have no business there. I'm going to do everything here,'" he said. "That makes us think."
He explained the initial decision was made in light of the fact that all students, even remote learners, had the right to access campus facilities, and it was reasonable to assume some would choose to do so even if they were primarily remote.
"The initial decision around remote students was based on the fact that, even during the highest periods of the pandemic, our campuses are open. Our computer labs are open. Our advisement centers are open. Math labs and writing centers are open. If a faculty member gets a request from a student to go on campus and give them an appropriately distance mentoring session or advisement session, they're permitted to do that," he said. "When we first made the decision around the the requirement for the vaccine, sticking with that student-centered approach, we thought, 'Well, these students are going to have to access the campuses, and there's no way to really effectively administer that."
The school also had to make a decision quickly enough to give students looking down the road time to adhere to whatever their requirements they might ultimately implement.
"For the summer semester, the students have to start registering in March for their classes. You back that up and you say, 'What is reasonable and what is student-centered in communicating that requirement to them?' Then, the registration for fall is April," Brainard said. "What we have tried to do--sometimes it's been successful, sometimes not--what we've tried to do is make decisions in the best interests of our students health and safety, and make those decisions based on the best science and facts that we have in front of us, and communicate those decisions as soon as we possibly can to students and their families so that they can plan."
They announced the requirement in anticipation of what could potentially happen, and they tried to get the news out in enough time for students to adapts, as they've been faced with making last-minute changes previously, and it's difficult for everyone.
"I gotta tell you, man, it was brutal to have to come back in January and say, 'Hey, sorry, we just turned the battleship around, you've got two weeks to adjust,'" he said. "It's very unforgiving on students and their ability to plan--and also on our faculty. It beats everybody up. It's just a horrible way to to manage. But, that being said, we're doing what everybody else is doing. We're just taking the information we have, we're trying to implement those decisions, so that we can convey them as early and as soon as possible. So that was the thinking around the timing."
A final decision on what a new vaccination requirement hasn't been made yet, Brainard noted, but said school officials "were close." He said they're still working on hammering out the details, and it's going to probably prohibit access to campus in order to accommodate those requests, but a middle ground is the goal.
"We're basically at the point where we are probably going to modify the policy to say, 'Students, if you're entirely remote, and you express an intent to never set foot on campus--' because, representative, that's the that's the goal," Brainard said. "I can't have an unvaccinated population interacting in a lab with their faculty group. It's not fair for them, and the community at large, whether [those faculty members are] going off into hospitals, or going home and interacting with their family. But that being said...If someone is truly remote, and someone is expressing an intent not to set foot on our campuses to access those services, we'll find a way to exempt them and modify."
The school will continue to follow whatever guidelines are provided by the Centers for Disease Control, and while they'll accommodate where possible, Brainard said the decision to follow the advice from experts early on mean following whatever that advice happened to be, and not picking and choosing what was most convenient for them.
That applies to individuals accessing campus for childcare services, Brainard said, even if they're not students, but an unvaccinated parent of a child receiving care while the other parent is attending classes. Pressed by Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel), Brainard said compliance would be universally applied, since the school doesn't have the capabilities to plan for possible alternatives.
"Right now, we have to just make those decisions based on the information that we have. Now, we know who's going to register for the summer, we know who's going to register for the fall, and after May 1, if you're accessing campus facilities, you need to comply," said Brainard.
"But there's no option in here about testing?" Lawson asked.
"No. there isn't, because I don't know whether testing is going to be available after May 1st. I just said, we have to make those decisions and operationalize those things as they occur," he said.
Brainard also explained to Lawson that, the reason their faculty was only 80% to 85% vaccinated according to a recent survey, was because they're a state agency, and can only implement mandates in accordance with state-issued guidance.
Lawson asked if Brainard thought vaccine mandates created a barrier to education.
"I believe it's removing barriers for people so that they can get an education," Brainard said. "The sooner we can put this pandemic behind us, the sooner we can get students back on campus and in our classrooms. We're not getting this pandemic behind us, unless decision-makers make reasonable decisions based on scientific health measures that we can implement to make sure that our campuses are safe. I don't believe this is a barrier for anyone, I believe the students who are sending us emails saying, 'Why are you remote? Get me back on campus. Get me back in my classroom. I need to meet with my faculty members." If we can get this pandemic behind us, we're removing barriers for our students."