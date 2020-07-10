As students at the University of Delaware and Delaware State University prepare to return to campus this fall, Delaware Tech students will not.
In a letter to students, posted on the school's website, president Mark Brainard said the school will continue its current remote learning through the fall semester.
"We know that this is disappointing for all of us who want to be back on campus, but our first responsibility is to protect the health and safety of our students, employees, and community at large," said Brainard.
A limited number of skills lab courses will take place on-campus while clinicals for nursing will occur at the discretion of the clinical site.
Additionally, tutoring, math, computer, and writing centers on-campus will offer supplemental in-person instruction, and students can access support services like financial aid through the virtual student services center.
"While all campuses remain open and operational, the preferred work model for employees is telecommuting and flexible scheduling to minimize in-person interactions at the college," wrote Brainard.
All in-person activities on our campuses will be "rigorously monitored" to remain in compliance with CDC and state DPH guidelines. Classrooms, labs, and common area will all undergo enhanced cleaning. Anyone on-campus must wear a mask and practice social distancing.