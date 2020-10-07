Delaware Tech announced Wednesday it would remain "primarily distance learning" come the Spring 2021 semester in light of continued challenges presented by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Entering just their fifth week of classes, school officials took note of rising COVID-19 cases around the country--particularly at higher learning institutions--and decided to remain remote for the time being.
Officials said in an announcement a select section of skills labs would take place on campus. Other targeted student support services will be provided for those who need access in-person, and the school said it would continue to support faculty professional development and provide additional resources to enable quality learning even at a distance.
“While this is clearly disappointing and frustrating to many students, their families, and College employees, this decision is made with health and safety, first and foremost, being our primary consideration,” said Delaware Tech President Dr. Mark T. Brainard. “The timing of this announcement will allow us to spend these valuable weeks planning and preparing for next year.”