(Harrington, DE) -- The Delaware Thunder is on thin ice after officials with the State Fair in Harrington chose to not renew its lease with the club for its ice rink.
The State Fair argues that accommodating the professional hockey team's schedule seriously limits its use for other community events.
Officials with the Thunder say -- without a home rink for next season -- they may have to relocate out of state or suspend operations for the time being.
Dover city council members want to bring the team to Dover but it would take two years to build a suitable rink.