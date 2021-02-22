The state's mass vaccination site at Dover International Speedway will be able to accommodate more second dose appointments for Delawareans.
The first-of-its-kind site in the region, stood up by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, opened Sunday for appointments for second doses for Delawareans vaccinated at state DMVs and Salesianum School. As many as 1,500 were vaccinated Sunday.
But Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said thousands who were vaccinated at state DMV clinics have already made their appointments, with as many as 3,000 on tap each day to be vaccinated. Due to efficiencies at the site, they're opening up second dose appointments to any Delawarean vaccinated on or before January 22, 2021. This includes Delawareans who may have gotten their first dose at a pharmacy, a medical clinic or provider, or other sources.
"We're really looking for those folks who have had a difficult time finding a place to get their second dose," she said.
The link to register for second doses goes live at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Feb. 22, 2021. You can access it then by clicking here.
Those without Internet access may call DPH at 1.833.643.1715 but should not call until after 11 a.m. Tuesday as no appointments will be available until then. Expect lengthy wait times based on call volume.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available at the site. You must have an appointment and must bring your vaccination card.
Governor John Carney touted the partnership that made the mass vaccination site come to life.
"This enables us to make good on our second dose commitment to thousands of Delawareans--1a, first responders, healthcare workers, everybody in that 1a population, and our seniors 65 and older, who were vaccinated about three or four weeks ago depending on the vaccine to get their second," said Carney.
Carney added the state did receive its shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, as expected Monday, after it was delayed due to winter weather across the country. WDEL has placed an inquiry to DPH to determine how much vaccine was in this latest shipment.
The site at Dover Speedway is expected to remain stood up for when vaccine supplies improve; however, there's no timetable on when Delaware will move to 1c, which opens up vaccinations to other essential workers and persons ages 16 to 49 with moderate-risk medical conditions. To learn more about the state's vaccination timeline, click here.
The state was slated to move into Phase 1c in early March, but on Feb. 9, 2021, the state announced a delay on beginning that next phase.
"It really depends on supply," said Carney. "The sooner we can get more supply. I know every state, every governor is looking for more that's why the [one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine] would be a big boost for all of us."
Additionally, 2,000 Delawareans who were vaccinated at the Chase Center in Wilmington on Jan. 30 are being contacted this week to schedule their second dose back at the Chase Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to DPH.