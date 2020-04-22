Delaware is stepping up to provide increased access to coronavirus testing in Sussex County, which has been labeled a "hot spot" for growing coronavirus activity.

In an effort to save lives, Gov. John Carney said the state has partnered with a number of health care providers and downstate poultry industry employers as part of a three-pronged approach. Free rapid coronavirus test kits will be available along with ensured access to health care and guidance on isolation and assistance when safe isolation isn't possible.

As part of the outreach downstate, public health will also distribute "care kits," which will contain hand sanitizer, bandanas, and thermometers along with educational materials translated into Spanish and Haitan Creole.

“We’ve seen a significant surge in COVID-19 cases in communities across Sussex County,” said Governor John Carney. “This new testing program is designed to save lives," said the governor in a written statement. "As the largest employers in Sussex County, we are partnering with the poultry industry to ensure that workers and their families get all of the information they need to be safe and healthy.”

Delaware was among the first states to receive rapid test kits. But the test's viability has been questioned after its maker, Pinnacle BioLabs, said results from anti-body testing should not be used as the "sole basis" to diagnose or exclude COVID-19 on its website. Further it said negative results do not rule out COVID-19 infection, "particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus." The lab advises follow-up testing "should be considered to rule out infection in these individuals." The company adds positive results may be due to "past or present infection."

Delaware public health officials had initially said they'll use the rapid test kits on first responders and health care workers. When questioned on whether the results were reliable on April 6, 2020, Director of Communication for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Jill Fredel said:

"Remember, this is an emerging virus, so no test is going to be 100 percent."

Partners in the new community testing efforts include: