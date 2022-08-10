Delaware officials are beginning a plan that will expand the number of EV charging stations available along Delaware's most-heavily travelled roadways.
Delaware will receive $18 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and in three phases tighten the range an electric vehicle driver would have to go before recharging their batteries.
The first phase would include five new stations on Delaware's major thru-travel routes: I-95, DE 1, U.S. 13, and U.S. 113. The initial plan, subject to public input, is to put those at points no further than 50 miles apart at the I-95 Service Plaza, Dover (1 or 13), Rehoboth Beach (1), Laurel (13), and Selbyville (113).
The next phase would cut gaps to 25 miles by including potential sites of Middletown (1/13), Smyrna (1/13), Harrington (13), Milford (1/113), Bridgeville (13), and Georgetown (113).
The final phase would focus on high-population areas, looking for spots that might not have easily-accessible charger stations.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, Delaware currently has 118 public electric charging locations, with another 10 that are private.
The public count puts Delaware 41st, with just Idaho, West Virginia, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, South Daklota, and Alaska having fewer options for electric vehicle drivers.
Delaware's much-larger neighbors have more, with Maryland at 1,247, Pennsylvania at 1,201, and New Jersey's 754. Rhode Island, the only state smaller than Delaware, has 279, while the District of Columbia has 260.
While DNREC and DELDOT will help select the charging sites, the usage of the new chargers would not necessarily be free.
Delaware's move is part of the National Electrical Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) plan that aims to have 500,000 new EV charging stations available by 2030
Tesla owner Shawn Parker told NBC he took a trip south recently, and had a few anxious moments.
"I drove down there, about 600 miles, and there was one point in time where I knew if I missed that charging, I would have run out before I got to the next one."
DELDOT's C.R. McLeod said the goal is to make EV drivers feel more confident that they won't get stuck in Delaware.
"We are eliminating that angst about where am I going to charge my vehicle. If I'm travelling through Delaware, or I'm a Delaware resident travelling around, where will there be opportunities to charge?"
In addition to the state-funded sites, some private businesses have also installed their own charging stations, a mix of which are free and owner-paid.