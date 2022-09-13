Thousands of Delaware taxpayers are about to get a check for unclaimed property.
It's part of the state's MONEY MATCH program which returns lost money to people without them having to file any paperwork.
Unclaimed property includes uncashed paychecks, forgotten stocks, money left in old bank accounts and much more.
Officials estimate that around 3500 checks will be distributed this month totaling around $460,000.
“We developed MONEY MATCH to make it as easy as possible for many Delaware taxpayers to get their missing money back,” said Delaware State Escheator Brenda Mayrack. “In the current economic climate, we know many Delaware families benefit greatly when they can receive additional funds, especially if they can recover their unclaimed property automatically, based on their most recent state tax filing and without filing a claim.”
Last year, well over $3 million went back to its rightful owners.
More information about MONEY MATCH is available at https://unclaimedproperty.delaware.gov/app/claim/money-match.