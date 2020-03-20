A statewide novel coronavirus COVID-19 testing plan will be instituted throughout the state, Gov. John Carney announced Friday in coordination with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.
"As this situation continues to evolve, we know that we will continue to see an increase in positive cases of the virus. It is critically important that we all work together to reduce the burden on our health system and keep Delawareans safe," said Carney. "Our goal right now is to limit the spread of the virus. The community-based testing plan we are announcing today builds on our already established infrastructure in Delaware’s health system in an effort to make testing more readily accessible for those in need."
The Division of Public Health and Delaware Healthcare Association will be joining forces with each of the health care providers throughout the state to streamline the current process and reduce the burden on the healthcare system, while maximizing patient and health professional safety, officials said.
Beginning Monday, March 23, new standing testing sites will be located at:
- New Castle County: ChristianaCare will operate two testing sites, one in Newark, one in Wilmington; Saint Francis Healthcare will operate one site in Wilmington.
- Kent County: Bayhealth will operate one testing site in Dover.
- Sussex County: Beebe Healthcare will operate two testing sites, one in Millsboro and one in Frankford; Nanticoke will operate one testing site in Seaford.
A physician's order or prescription will be required. Those without access to a health care provider should contact the DPH Call Center at 1.866.408.1899, or one of the call centers being operated by Christiana Care or Bayhealth.
"Effective response takes all of us working together. Our hospitals and the Division of Public Health will continue in close collaboration through this event," said Wayne Smith, President & CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association. "Delawareans also have a critical role to play in keeping our health care providers safe: if you suspect you have been exposed to coronavirus, stop and call your health care provider first. It is vitally important that you do not go directly to your doctor’s office or the Emergency Room to protect the health of health care providers and vulnerable populations."