The Delaware Division of Public Health will be pausing all usage of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with CDC and FDA recommendations.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending that our Delaware vaccine partners hold off on using the J&J vaccine until the situation has been further assessed. The state will not use J&J at its vaccination sites until we receive further federal guidance," said spokeswoman Jen Brestel.
The decision comes after the CDC and FDA reported six cases of "rare and severe" blood clots in women ages 16 to 48 who received the vaccination. Their symptoms developed between six and 13 days after vaccination. The six cases developed after more than 6.8 million J&J doses were administered nationwide.
The J&J vaccine was used at a state-run mass vaccination clinic over the weekend. DPH said none of the cases involve Delawareans, and that they're "unaware" of any issues related to blood clots and J&J vaccinations in the state. Anyone scheduled for Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for the rest of this week, should expect to hear from their provider within the next 24 hours about next steps, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services said.
"We appreciate that the FDA, CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are looking into data from the US and abroad to assess whether there may be a causal link between the J&J vaccine and blood clots," said Brestel.
"It's a very rare event. You're talking about 1 per million, and when you give millions of doses of vaccines, you will see events like this that you couldn't see in the clinical trial just because you didn't have millions of people enrolled," Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of the Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System, told CNN Tuesday.People who've received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination are urged to contact their health care provider.
Del Rio said the blood clotting may be connected to how the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is an adenovirus vector vaccine -- the same type as AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine isn't in use in the United States, but has been authorized in more than 70 countries. The European Medicines Agency recently concluded that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the AstraZeneca vaccine. While advising the public to look out for the signs of clots, the regulators said the benefits of the shot were still worth the risk. Del Rio adds he's still recommending people get vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the state's vaccine tracker, Delaware has received 45,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine. It's the least used vaccine in the state, and also the newest vaccine to be introduced. Delaware received to 295,000 doses of Moderna and 348,855 doses of Pfizer which have been received by the state to date.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine supplies were also expected to be low this week with the state receiving just 1,700 doses, according to data from the CDC. That's down from nearly 15,000 doses the state received this week, according to the Division of Public Health.
The nationwide shortage of the single-shot vaccine is tied to millions of doses of the vaccine that had to be thrown out at a Baltimore production plant in late February. The New York Times reported plant workers conflated ingredients and contaminated vaccines.
Material from CNN was used in this report.