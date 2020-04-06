Delaware will receive 100 excess ventilators from California to deal with COVID-19 according to Monday's White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.
Vice President Mike Pence announced that California Gavin Newsom is making 500 ventilators available, splitting them between Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware, Nevada, the Northern Marianas, and Guam.
Delaware Emergency Management Director AJ Schall addressed Delaware's ventilator situation during Friday's press conference.
"We hear a lot of people talking about the need for ventilators. Luckily, we do not need them yet, but we are preparing," Schall said. "We have procured some on the open market, we also received an introduction between Sen. [Chris] Coons and Bloom Energy about two weeks ago to see if they could retrofit and refurbish ventilators that we've had at the state for about a decade or so. And I'm happy to say, they've returned about 35 of those yesterday and we're expecting about another 60 to be refurbished in the next few days, and they will be on the shelves waiting to be distributed as needed."
There are currently 140 Delawareans hospitalized with cases connected to COVID-19. Delaware has not yet announced how many of those cases are critical. Sunday's update had Delaware at 101 hospitalizations with 25 listed as critically ill.