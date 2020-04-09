Delaware will receive about $7 million in grants from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development from the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package signed last month.
The money is scheduled to be split between helping hospitals and treatment centers, aiding Delaware's homeless, and assisting those with compromised immune systems, who could be more vulnerable to COVID-19.
$4.4 Million of the $2 Billion to Help States, Communities, and Nonprofits:
- Construct medical facilities for testing and treatment.
- Acquire a motel or hotel building to expand capacity of hospitals to accommodate isolation of patients during recovery.
- Replace HVAC systems to temporarily transform commercial buildings or closed school buildings into clinics or treatment centers.
- Support businesses manufacturing medical supplies.
- Construct a group living facility to centralize patients undergoing treatment.
- Carry out job training of health care workers and technicians who are available to treat disease within a community.
$2.1 Million of the $1 Billion to Keep America’s Homeless Citizens Safe:
- Build more emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families.
- Operate emergency shelters by providing maintenance, rent, repair, security, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, food, furnishings, and supplies necessary for the operation.
- Provide Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families or individuals.
- Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, outreach, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.
- Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.
$335,000 of the $63.7 Million to Help Americans with Compromised Immune Systems:
- Increase the level of safe, stable housing for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS and their household members, by providing rental and utility assistance and other short-term lodging assistance to address isolation and self-quarantine needs.
- Ensure access to HIV medical care and treatment, chemical dependency treatment, and mental health treatment.
- Provide persons with compromised immune systems with nutritional services and assistance with daily living.
- Assist in job training and placement assistance.
The Ministry of Caring ($88,126) and Connections Community Support Programs ($84,437) are receiving funding through HUD's HOPWA program.