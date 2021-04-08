Delaware will see a major supply drop next week in one of the three coronavirus vaccines, just as it had been preparing to ramp up vaccinations by expanding vaccine eligibility to all Delawareans 16 and older.
Delaware's allocation of Johnson & Johnson is dropping with the state slated to receive just 1,700 doses, according to data from the CDC. That's down from nearly 15,000 doses the state received this week, according to the Division of Public Health.
"We are expected to receive...potentially smaller amounts for a couple weeks after that," said DPH spokeswoman Jen Brestel in an email.
The nationwide shortage of the single-shot vaccine is tied to millions of doses of the vaccine that had to be thrown out at a Baltimore production plant in late February. The New York Times reported plant workers conflated ingredients and contaminated vaccines.
As a result, the Delaware DPH said expect to see fewer mass vaccination clinics than the state had planned over the next few weeks.
"We are hopeful that increases will pick back up in the coming weeks once the manufacturing issues are addressed," said Brestel.
Delaware has administered more than a half-million vaccinations. Of those, just 38,400 have involved the single-shot J&J vaccine. Those considered fully vaccinated in the state amount to 167,496 persons.
The state has 128,000 unused vaccines, right now, in its arsenal that have either been distributed to providers or are awaiting distribution.