Delaware is joining a list of states that are suing the United States Postal Service (USPS) to stop "deliberate disruptions" to postal operations as many Americans will rely on vote-by-mail to cast their ballots in upcoming elections.
More than 18 states, including Delaware, have expanded vote-by-mail in response to the coronavirus pandemic, while 43 states will use vote-by-mail this election.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Wilmington, that they're suing to stop "President Trump's intent to use the Postal Service to suppress the vote."
The lawsuit comes after the USPS reportedly removed mail processing machines across the country, including in the only processing facility in Delaware, raising "serious concerns" about the state's ability to process a surge in vote-by-mail volume. More than 50,000 Delawareans voted by mail in July’s presidential primary, compared to 5,046 in the 2016 presidential primary, according to voter records.
“Every American depends on the mail, and millions of people are being harmed because of political sabotage writ large,” said Attorney General Jennings. “You don’t have to take my word for it: the president made clear on national TV that he’s trying to prevent a fair election. In any other era, under any other administration, it would be unthinkable to appoint a mega-donor to deliberately break one of America’s oldest public services — but corruption has become the new normal. I’m not standing for it, and neither are my fellow attorneys general."
The lawsuit alleges the USPS is in violation of the law for failing to submit any planned changes that will affect service on a substantially nationwide basis to the Postal Regulatory Commission for review and a hearing. She's also accusing the USPS of "infringing" on Americans' constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.
A Delaware letter carrier reported that Priority Mail packages and First Class mail are intentionally being left behind and not delivered due to the policy changes. Another letter carrier reported that, over the last month, letter carriers have been instructed to leave routes, sometimes leaving behind hundreds of deliveries per day, as a consequence.
U.S. Senator Tom Carper said complaints about postal disruptions have increased by 20 times the normal rate. In the city of New Castle, Carper's office said some residents have reported not receiving mail for upwards of six days. But the problem is widespread, his office noted, with Delawareans up and down the state noticeably frustrated about delays in receiving their mail, including vital prescription medications and paychecks, delayed, in some cases for nearly three weeks.
“The fact that these slowdowns are happening during a pandemic and right before an election during which a record number of Americans plan to vote by mail - and all while the president bashes mail-in voting - is more than enough to raise eyebrows,” said Senator Tom Carper (D-DE). “Delaware is joining the fight and working to stop what appear to be blatantly partisan practices. I have also joined my colleagues in the Senate to begin investigations into this matter. Americans of all political affiliations — not just Democrats — who will rely on the Postal Service to make their voice heard in November deserve better than these partisan games.”
The House, in the meantime, has been called back to session to vote on Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Maloney's "Delivering for America Act," which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any chances to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.
Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will also testify before the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, marking the the US Postal Service chief's first opportunity to publicly answer questions amid accusations that the Trump administration is purposefully handicapping the USPS in an effort to hinder mail-in voting during the pandemic.
However, he reversed course Tuesday afternoon, saying that all changes being made to the Postal Service would be suspended until after the November 3 election, just as 20 Democratic states announced plans to file federal lawsuits. According to CNN, DeJoy said that some of the deferred decisions mean that retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place and no mail processing facilities will be closed.
Jennings said following the announcement the reveral would not affect the suit, and all states still plan on filing this week.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee announced earlier this week that DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan would testify before their committee on Monday.
Lawmakers from both parties and postal union leaders have sounded alarms over procedural changes instituted by DeJoy this summer, including eliminating overtime and slowing some mail delivery.
DeJoy acknowledged to USPS employees this week that the cost-cutting measures have had "unintended consequences," but defended them as necessary.
The Postal Service's internal watchdog is also reviewing DeJoy's recently imposed policy changes, and his compliance with federal ethics rules.
Saturday, the House is also slated to vote on legislation that would provide $25 billion in funding for the financially strapped agency.
--
Material from CNN was used in this report.