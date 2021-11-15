Delaware's tourism industry is getting an influx of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Small Business announced Monday, Nov., 15, 2021, that more than $7 million would be invested in the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation industries, which were hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $1 million, or more than $330,000 per count, will be devoted to marketing efforts to provide recovery and resiliency to areas that drive the state's tourism industry.
- $1.5 million, or $500,000 per count, will be devoted to Parks and Recreation to increase accessibility and WiFi availability.
- $5.25 million will be spent on between three and five projects for a "Commercial Corridor Challenge," which seeks "creative solutions" to help the tourism industry
Those seeking a piece of the funding can submit a request for proposal at bids.delaware.gov. The deadline to apply is Dec. 3. Proposed projects will be ineligible to apply if they are included in any other American Rescue Plan funding request.
"Delaware’s $3.5 billion tourism industry employs over 44,000 Delawareans and we need to band together to come up with solutions that help the industry recover and prepare it for future challenges. We’re grateful to our partners in the federal government, Secretary Raimondo and others, who have given us this opportunity," said Gov. Carney in a prepared statement.
“Rebuilding the travel and tourism industry is a key component of the Biden Administration’s plan to build back better and restore the competitiveness of the United States on the global stage,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo in prepared remarks. “The state tourism grants give states and territories the flexible opportunity to boost their local tourism industry and ensure that jobs are restored and tourists return safely.”