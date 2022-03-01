Delaware's tourist draws are looking to make a COVID protocol permanent due to its overwhelming popularity, even as it is found to be no longer a necessity.
As the state addresses the permanency of things like to-go alcohol sales and outdoor dining at a legislative level, with House Bill 290 signed into law by Governor John Carney on February 16, 2022, towns are looking to address the specifics on their own terms to make such a fixture feasible.
"For decades now, Rehoboth Beach patrons have savored patio dining on restaurant property," said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills. "Of course, when COVID came, the governor restricted indoor dining capacity at restaurants--but at the same time, he allowed for expansion of floor plans to the outdoors, specifically on city land, city sidewalks. The city, during COVID the last two years, embraced outdoor dining. We helped facilitate it. we even let restaurants utilize the entirety of the outdoor space on the public sidewalks."
Both Mills and Rehoboth Beach & Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carol Everhart credit the governor's allowance and full embracing of outdoor dining during a limitation of indoor capacity with ultimately saving businesses.
"In talking with a lot of businesses, they have cited that, during the last two years, being able to utilize outdoor dining while, of course, people were reluctant to go inside the building--even at reduced capacity--because of COVID, they did utilize outdoor space and so the outdoor dining areas were absolutely used and profitable for the businesses I talked to," Mills said. "Of course they would like very much to see it return."
"Absolutely, once they reduced the capacity inside, it was critical that there were exceptions made," Everhart added. "While the state of emergency was in effect...they were able to do things and allow things that, under regular code, could not happen."
But, what led to a special Board of Commissioners meeting the morning of Tuesday, March 1, 2022, was how much the practice was embraced just for the sheer joy of consumers being able to dine outside. Everhart sees it as a way to attract more individuals to the town as the world comes out of the pandemic and people search for summer destinations.
"Well, it's very welcoming to see the outdoor dining, number one, and our visitors clearly just love it," she said. "We're just looking forward to what looks like will be a great summer. There are lots of pre-bookings in rentals and accommodations, so we want to see this outdoor dining be there to greet everybody."
The board is now working through what a continued outdoor dining plan will look like. Members recognized fully utilizing the sidewalk space for dining accommodations didn't just hinder foot traffic in those locations, but was at times detrimental to other, non-dining establishments like retail stores.
"At today's workshop meeting, we introduced some new guidelines and rules and it all seemed to be in favor with the commissioners, but we'll do some additional talking about it," Mills said. "Some of the key elements are, you have to have a wide-enough sidewalk in front of your restaurant to do it...The key is a sidewalk wide enough. It's got to have a minimum area there that's obstacle-free for allowing pedestrians to come and go, and if it meets that condition, then they may be allowed to put an outdoor dining area up against the front facade of their building. It sounds like a great prospect. It's been well-received in the past, and so we're hoping that we can get all the policy tweaked and in effect to allow outdoor dining again for the Summer '22."
The next workshop hearing is scheduled for march 7, 2022, Mills said, with additional meetings potentially held March 15 and March 18, depending on the feedback they receive.
"I think outdoor dining is a fantastic and wonderful tourist boost," the mayor said. "People, besides loving to eat outdoors themselves, just like walking by, circumnavigating the outdoor areas. It creates a new aesthetic, if you will, for street walking so to speak," he said. "Yes, I think people will perhaps come here over another inland town that doesn't have outdoor dining."