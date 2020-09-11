Free COVID-19 testing in Delaware will be transitioning from mobile sites to a fixed model beginning Monday, September 14, 2020.
The Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency have been operating a series of rotating testing clinics over the summer, but are now setting up more permanent sites in all three counties.
Testing will be available 5-7 days a week, depending on location.
Locations and hours are below:
New Castle County
No Appointment Necessary
- Walgreens (1900 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington) - Mon-Sat 9-5, Sun 10-5
- Walgreens (1508 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington) - Mon-Sat 9-5
- Walgreens (700 S. Ridge Avenue, Middletown) - Mon-Sun 9-5
Register at delaware.curativeinc.com
- Claymont Community Center (3301 Green Street, Claymont) - Mon-Fri 8:30-4
- DeLaWarr State Service Center (500 Rogers Road, New Castle) - Mon-Fri 8:30-4
- Northeast State Service Center (1624 Jessup Street, Wilmington) - Mon-Fri 8:30-4
Call for Appointment
- Hudson State Service Center (501 Ogletown Road, Newark) - Mon-Fri 8-4:30 (302-283-7587, option 2)
- Porter State Service Center (509 W. 8th Street, Wilmington) - Mon-Fri 8-4:30 (302-777-2860)
Kent County
No Appointment Necessary
- Walgreens (1215 S. State Street, Dover) - Mon-Sat 9-5
- Walgreens (52 W. Birdie Lane, Magnolia) - Mon-Sat 9-5, Sun 10-5
Register at delaware.curativeinc.com
- Smyrna State Service Center (200 S. Dupont Blvd #101, Smyrna), Mon-Fri 8:30-4
Call for Appointment
- Williams State Service Center (805 River Road, Dover) - Mon-Fri 8-4:30 (302-857-5150)
Sussex County
No Appointment Necessary
- Walgreens (18993 Munchy Branch Road, Rehoboth) - Mon-Sat 9-5, Sun 10-5
- Walgreens (37088 W. Fenwick Blvd., Selbyville) - Mon-Sat 9-5, Sun 11-3
- Walgreens (9202 Commercial Centre Drive, Bridgeville) - Mon-Sat 9-5, Sun 10-5
Register at delaware.curativeinc.com
- Laurel State Service Center (31039 N. Popular Street, Laurel) - Mon-Fri 8:30-4
Call for Appointment
- Milford State Service Center (18 N. Walnut Street, Milford) - Mon-Fri 8-4:30 (302-424-4140)
- Adams State Service Center (546 S. Bedford Street, Georgetown) - Mon-Fri 8-4:30 (302-515-3174)
- Shipley State Service Center (350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford) - Mon-Fri 8-4:30 (302-628-6772)
Testing will also be available through most hospitals, private labs, primary care providers, and some urgent care centers.
Test results are generally returned within 48-72 hours. Testing types vary, but are generally saliva-based tests in the mouth, or swabs just inside the nostrils.