There are 26 total lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware, public health officials announced late Wednesday.
“All Delawareans are part of our team. We need you to help us stop the spread of the virus,” said DPH Medical Director Dr. Rick Hong. “It is important for everyone to start taking this virus seriously and practice social distancing. If you are sick, please stay home.”
That was nine more than the day prior, and seven more than at the start of the day. Of those, 19 of the cases are in New Castle County, three are from Kent County, and three are from Sussex County.
Fourteen are men, and 12 are female, and their ages range from 18 to 80.
There are 23 individuals self-isolating at home, but two are hospitalized in Kent--one in critical condition--and 1 hospitalized in New Castle County.