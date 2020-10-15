Delaware U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican challenger Lee Murphy sparred over issues including the national COVID response, the substance of the CARES Act, abortion, and more during a University of Delaware debate Wednesday.
The hour-long session hit on several topics, but started with both candidates' opinions on the federal government's response to the pandemic.
Blunt Rochester went first.
"The response is probably the greatest tragedy we've seen. In terms of working with states, what has happened is because of a national testing strategy and national response to this, what has happened is states have had to compete against each other for things like PPE to help protect our workers. The fact we did not use the Defense Protection Act in the right way to make sure we had the resources that we need and did it as a country is really a failure of the administration. If I was going to grade the President on the handling of the pandemic, he would rate an F. The one thing that he touts is the travel ban, and I'm glad he can tout that, but there are so many other elements to this to ensure that we are healthy, well, whole, and economically sound, and he failed."
Murphy said you can't just look back from today to decisions made over six months ago.
"Let's go back in history a little bit. It's easy to armchair quarterback as the Congresswoman is doing. Back when the President instituted the travel ban, little was known about the coronavirus. A little bit about history here. During that time, in January, what was our country focused on? What was the Congress focused on? The Congress was focused on an impeachment that was founded on no basis or evidence whatsoever. Who was talking about the pandemic? The administration was talking about the pandemic. They introduced the travel ban, the travel ban, quite frankly, saved thousands, if not millions, of lives in this country. It was a evolving process, this coronavirus. We knew little in January and February, it has evolved. The country has moved forward, the testing is throughout our country. We're at a time in our history in this county that we have to reopen. The World Health Organization just said recently that shutting down our economy is not a way to end the pandemic."
The candidates were then asked about the possible overturn of the Affordable Care Act, and what they would do for the millions of people who could suddenly lose their health care.
Murphy went first.
"Obviously, we have to have a plan that we can put in place to cover the people who need to be covered while we put together a better, more cost-effective plan. One that affords health care to all people at a nominal cost. Where they are really covered. Where they don't have to go broke. Where they don't have to spend their life savings to pay the premiums and deductibles. We have to put in place a competition in this country. Competition across state lines where people can shop for the best possible price for their health care, and the best health care they can have. Right here in Delaware, we have a situation where we have one health care provider, just one. There's absolutely no competition in our state of Delaware. Why do have the highest per-patient cost in Delaware? [Ran out of time]"
Blunt Rochester said she was pleased to hear that question.
"It's a question that I have not heard one Republican answer. To me, we fight for the Affordable Care Act. In addition to that, we are looking at giving people the opportunity to choose a public option. To me, the focus should not be on taking away health care from people, it should be expanding the Affordable Care Act, and making it more affordable and accessible to more people, not less. I'd love to hear what the plan is, I'd love to hear it."
The attention then turned towards the building federal deficit, which continues to grow during the epidemic response, including the CARES Act.
Murphy again answered first.
"My opponent wants to increase your taxes. She wants to increase your taxes drastically. I'd like to see that we decrease income tax rates. Create a vibrant economy where more people are working, paying taxes, and create a bigger tax base. There's good spending and bad spending. Medicare and social security are examples of good spending. An example of bad spending is what my opponent voted for in the CARES Act, a bill packed with pork, unnecessary spending, with money that was totally unneeded in that bill."
Murphy was asked by moderator Ralph Begleiter of the University of Delaware if he would have actually voted against the CARES Act.
"No, I certainly would have voted for a bill that was directed to help the American people in tough times. People lost their jobs through no fault of their own. Of course I would have voted for a bill to help those people, all Americans. I'm not just going to stand by and watch somebody fill it with pork, a bill with all unnecessary spending, a wasting of taxpayers' dollars, just in the name of getting a bill across the finish line that really cost American taxpayers millions and millions of dollars."
Blunt Rochester challenged Murphy's attack on her.
"What Mr. Murphy said is that I'm basically going to tax more people, the option you didn't mention in your two is to tax the wealthiest. That 1% that got a big tax break at the expense of the rest of the American people. In terms of the CARES Act, I am so proud that Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, stepped up together overwhelmingly to pass the CARES Act. It allowed for people to have stimulus checks, it allowed for people to have paid sick time. It allowed for front line workers to have PPE. I can tell you it was one of my proudest moments to see us as a country come together, and we need to do more."
Both candidates also showed a stark difference when it comes to abortion and issues surrounding Roe vs. Wade.
Again, Murphy went first.
"I am personally pro-life. I will protect life from the womb to natural death. The current law that we have in this country, as a Congressman, will uphold the laws of the country. The abortion question has really come to light lately in terms of late-term abortion, and abortion at birth, which I think is horrible. I will protect life, I will uphold life, and uphold the laws of this country."
Blunt Rochester was quick with her response.
"My answer is unequivocal, I support a women's right to choose. It's a decision between she and her doctor, and if she believes in God, her God. I don't think that this is a role government should have in a woman's life."